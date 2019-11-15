Fijians urged to be mindful of food consumption this festive season

Diabetes Fiji is urging the public and diabetic patients to be mindful of their food consumption this festive season.

Diabetes Fiji Chair Taabish Akbar is calling on those with the disease not to overindulge in food and beverages as it could pose fatal health risks.

Akbar says while some patients can successfully manage themselves, all Fijians should play an active role by moderating their food consumption.

The Chairman is wishing Fijian a happy and merry Christmas.

Here are a few tips to help maintain moderation while enjoying this festive season:

1. Plan what you are going to eat. Remind the host that there may be other diabetics present, and so their diets should be catered for. Meats and fish can be grilled or baked in a lovo, instead of being fried. Use kumala and uto instead of potatoes, fresh green coconut juice instead of sugar-sweetened drinks and fruits instead of cakes. If the pie looks too inviting to pass up, don’t deprive yourself – indulge yourself with a small portion. Portion control and saying no to seconds is a great weapon to help us fight off temptation.

2. Always ensure that you take your medication with you.

3. Do not take extra medication in anticipation of overindulgence, as a sudden drop in your blood glucose level could be dangerous or even fatal. Please seek your doctor’s advice in adjusting your medications.

4. Do not skip meals, as you may tend to have more of the unhealthy snacks to curb your hunger.

5. Enjoy a salad before starting with the main meal.

6. Eat a healthy snack before leaving home so that you are not hungry when you arrive – allowing for less chance of getting tempted.

7. Keep hydrated with water, green tea or fresh green coconut water.

8. Bring a plate of healthy goodies to share with other guests at the party. There are many yummy recipes available that are also healthy. Browse the net or speak with friends to share such recipes.

9. Try to avoid alcohol altogether, as there is no safe level of alcohol intake. If you have to drink, please limit yourself to one drink. Sip your drinks and if possible, have it with lots of ice to make them last longer. Keep hydrated with water as alcohol and sugary drinks tend to dehydrate you.

10. Get out of the habit of trying to force your guests to overeat as is the usual practice.

11. Plan some physical activities to increase the level of participation by all. Kicking a ball around, backyard cricket, musical chairs, dancing or even a walk after a meal can be a great way to reconnect with family and friends while ensuring that we are active.

12. If all else fails and we overindulge at one function, we have to pick ourselves up and get back on track over the next few days. Your body will find it easier to deal with a single occurrence of overindulgence than a few days of it.

13. Another ancient weapon that we have at our disposal is fasting. Every religion has a system of fasting, and modern-day science is starting to discover its benefits. Whether you decide to go on a water fast or even a dry fast, please consult your doctor first. Read up on the practice and be comfortable with the idea before starting. Lots of water and fresh fruit are the best choices for breaking your fast, followed by a healthy meal, low in processed carbohydrates.