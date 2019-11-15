Fijians urged to be familiar with cancer signs

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged all Fijians to be familiar with the signs of breast cancer.

Speaking during an event in Lautoka today, Bainimarama highlighted that every year October is dedicated to increase awareness on breast cancer.

He says the life-threatening disease can be treated through early detection.

“I read a story today on my way here about breast cancer survivor Lavenia Vakacegu who underwent treatment for breast cancer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital. Thank God — she won her battle. Today she carries a powerful message I think every Fijian should hear. In her own words, “Do not fear. If you do, it will prevent you from visiting the doctor at an early stage.”

The Prime Minister says people should also be aware of all other types of cancer, and seek treatment if they are concerned.