Fijians travelling overseas to show vaccination certificates

Fijians travelling overseas have been urged to show their measles vaccination certificates.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the document is physical evidence that people leaving the country have been immunized.

“Fijians that are leaving the country have asked us for certificates and we do give certificates. The certificate can be in paper form. Occasionally they ask for the email version. So we give it to them because some of them go to countries where they might be asked to show that they’re vaccinated and we would do that.”

The Minister says the national immunization campaign is targeting Fijians travelling overseas.

“We advise people before they leave to actually take the vaccination. Those who are coming in, we ask them if they haven’t had vaccination then they can get vaccinated. We’ve got staff at the ports and airports, these staffs have been vaccinated well before the program kicked off.”

There are now 23 confirmed cases of measles with the latest being a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia Village in Naitasiri.

All cases have recovered/or are recovering well at home.