Fijians to indulge in Mental Health ‘Happy Hour’

Fijians are being encouraged to practice ‘Happy Hour’ as part of acknowledging Mental Health month.

Speaking at the launch of Mental Health month, Psychologist Selina Kuruleca says there are ways to help people tackle the negative effects of mental health.

She says mental health issues have been on the rise, and the ‘Happy Hour’ concept was designed to assist Fijians during these tough times.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of you might be wondering is this like going down to the local PUB, NO its not, mental health happy hour is spending one hour every day dedicated solely to looking after yourself”

Kuruleca says the happy hour concept can be represented by dedicating an hour for gardening, hanging out with family or doing something that people enjoy.

The mental health month is commemorated every September and the Ministry of Health has a range of programs for this month to spread awareness on the issue.