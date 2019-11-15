Fijians to educate themselves on handwashing procedure

As the world marks Global Handwashing Day, Fijians are being reminded that it is the simplest way to prevent COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says handwashing is a part of life and everyone must be educated on the proper way to practice it.

Dr Waqainabete says now more than ever, hand washing is an important practice to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“I was reading yesterday about the reports coming through from places around the world how best to look after people with COVID-19 one thing is certain they are saying that the role of doing things such as hand washing, social distancing, is more important than medicine.”

British High Commissioner George Edgar agrees that hand washing should not only be remembered on this day.

“As I hope that everybody is fully aware handwashing and hygiene are vital parts of staying healthy for all of us, obviously now in the context of COVID pandemic but also other times.”

Colgate-Palmolive general manager Hiten Lal says they have prepared half a million bars of soap to distribute to Fiji and other parts of the Pacific.

“We support the World Health Organization through safe hands effort in Fiji and Pacific Island and partner with UNICEF Fiji to distribute this across schools and medical facilities.”

The Ministry of Health is encouraging 40 seconds of handwashing by Fijians daily.