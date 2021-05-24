Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |
Full Coverage

Health

Fijians step forward to donate blood

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 10:40 am
More than one thousand Fijians have now come forward to donate blood as part of Fiji Red Cross Society’s nationwide blood drive campaign, since August.[Supplied Image]

More than one thousand Fijians have now come forward to donate blood as part of Fiji Red Cross Society’s nationwide blood drive campaign, since August.

The country’s blood supply has been impacted by the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Director General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says as the country continues to work towards a fully vaccinated population target to help fight COVID-19, support is still needed to help meet the blood demand of the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

Ilisapeci says it is really pleasing to see the huge turnout at all their blood drive locations.

She adds this is indicative of the fact that despite the current situation, people are still willing to donate blood to help save lives.”

Over a hundred FRCS volunteers have undergone training and are now recruiting blood donors across the country via telephones.

Ilisapeci says this recruitment will increase the number of donors who will be available to provide blood, assisting hospitals in meeting the demand and ensuring it can be available for everyone who requires it.

She is encouraging people who are fit and healthy, weigh above 50 kilograms, and aged from 18-65, to give blood.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.