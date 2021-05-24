Fijians step forward to donate blood

More than one thousand Fijians have now come forward to donate blood as part of Fiji Red Cross Society’s nationwide blood drive campaign, since August.

The country’s blood supply has been impacted by the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Director General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says as the country continues to work towards a fully vaccinated population target to help fight COVID-19, support is still needed to help meet the blood demand of the Ministry of Health.

Ilisapeci says it is really pleasing to see the huge turnout at all their blood drive locations.

She adds this is indicative of the fact that despite the current situation, people are still willing to donate blood to help save lives.”

Over a hundred FRCS volunteers have undergone training and are now recruiting blood donors across the country via telephones.

Ilisapeci says this recruitment will increase the number of donors who will be available to provide blood, assisting hospitals in meeting the demand and ensuring it can be available for everyone who requires it.

She is encouraging people who are fit and healthy, weigh above 50 kilograms, and aged from 18-65, to give blood.