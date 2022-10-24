Fijians reminded of unrecognized aged-care certification

Blood cancer is most common in males according to CWM study.

A study conducted by the Colonial War Memorial Hospital shows that blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are mostly found in males.

This is according to Internal Medicine Specialist Physician Dr. Marica Mataika who says the study shows that in Fiji, these diseases are being found in people between the ages of 20 to 60.

Article continues after advertisement

She claims that in Fiji it is most common amongst the i-Taukei group.

“They usually would come in with just a simple fever. They can usually just have maybe because of anemia that low blood for them, that they have this weakness. They can have bleeding. The main one is gum bleeding. They can have bruises. When they come into our hospital, they can be stomach abdomen, because they can have their liver and spleen enlarged and so they end up with a very tight these are the simple symptoms that patients come into our hospitals.”

Dr. Mataika stresses that people need to prioritize their health and seek medical attention if they feel any abnormalities.

Such diseases are can affect people of any age group, however, children younger than five years of age have the highest risk of all.