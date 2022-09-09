Fijians remain our goal: PM

[Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reiterates that his government will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of every Fijian.

While opening two new facilities at the St Giles Hospital in Suva yesterday, Bainimarama says positive responses have been received from the public who are taking advantage of the free General Practitioner and Dental scheme.

He adds that to date, 38 registered private GPs are providing medical services to ordinary Fijians in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu with costs completely covered by Government.

Bainimarama adds the current government will also prioritize the need for health care workers who have been putting the hard yard for years, particularly at the height of the pandemic.

“No matter how many obstacles must be overcome, how tedious or time-consuming the process is, or even how much it costs – nothing is worth more to my Government than the well-being of our people. In this context, that means access to quality life-saving healthcare.”

Bainimarama stresses that work is underway to upgrade the Labasa, Savusavu, and Colonial War Memorial Hospitals.

A total of $395.1 million has been allocated in this financial year to carry out these upgrades.