Fijians must take more responsibility of their health

With the recent cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue – Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is calling on Fijians to take more responsibility.

The Minister says amidst COVID-19, they are also ensuring there is no outbreak of these communicable diseases.

So far this year, Fiji has recorded 278 cases of leptospirosis, 77 of Typhoid and 791 of Dengue fever.

“If we are having our compound with weeds growing long, the drains blocked and tires filling with water then we are not only putting our families at risk of dengue and leptospirosis but we are also putting our neighbours at risk so again that individual responsibility is not limited to COVID-19 but also for public health measures.”

Dr Waqainabete says divisional officers continue to push their public health teams out into the field.

He is warning the public to be mindful of small cuts which might provide access for bacteria and to avoid venturing into flood waters.