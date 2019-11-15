Fijians must be nutrition secure: Konrote

‘We must not only be food secure but nutrition secure’.

These were the sentiments of Fiji President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konousi Konrote during his address at the World Food Day celebrations last night.

He says Fijians must not only need enough to eat but need nutritious food to be accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for people to consume.

“Our people do not suffer from the rampant levels of malnutrition seen around the developing world. But we do suffer from a broken food system –– one that produces some of the highest rates of NCDs on Earth. It does not have to be that way”.

He has encouraged Fijians to get back to their roots which promotes fresh fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins like fish and other seafood.

The buy Fijian Made video was also launched yesterday to promote Fijian made products.

Present at the event was Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya who says it is important to get Fijians to think and buy local.

He says not only does buying local help in economic activity but promotes the supply of fresh and healthy produce.

He has also encouraged Fijians to be ambassadors of Fijian made products.

Meanwhile, Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konousi Konrote has been named an Eminent Champion of the Food System Summit that will be convened by the UN Secretary-General in October next year.