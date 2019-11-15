Home

Fijians in China Safe

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 28, 2020 5:11 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo

Fijians currently in Wuhan City China, which is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, are safe.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo has confirmed 11 Fijians on scholarship and five naval officers are being well looked after.

“I’ve assured the Prime Minister and your officials that the Chinese government will take care of all the students and naval officers in China.”

Ambassador Bo says while there are restrictions on their movement due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Fijian Nationals are in good health with no indications that any of them have contracted the illness.

Meanwhile, two Chinese nationals are in self-imposed quarantine in Fiji after they developed illnesses.

A female tourist in Nadi and a businessman in Suva have isolated themselves, been attended to by local doctors and are awaiting their medical reports.

The Chinese Embassy says while the 2 had travelled to China recently, neither have been to Wuhan City in Hubei Province.

