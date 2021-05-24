Home

Fijians defaulting clinic raises concern

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 12:24 pm

The Ministry of Health is faced with the challenge of vulnerable Fijians defaulting their necessary medical check-up and clinical visit.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this has prompted medical teams in all divisions to visit these defaulters and check on how they are doing.

Dr Fong says this, however, is still not enough as the health workers have other matters to attend to.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging Fijians with underlying health conditions to continue attending their scheduled clinics.

“The Ministry of Health has sorted outline leads so that we know the patients that we have identified and who we’ve been working with and who are attending all our special outpatient clinics. Unfortunately, it seems there are a lot of people who have either defaulted on our clinic or are being cared for in informal settings that make it difficult for us to access and provide any oversight over them. “

Dr. Fong says even during the past and current wave of COVID-19, vulnerable Fijians were the most affected.

He also stated that severe health complications among the vulnerable make up the majority of deaths in Fiji’s case.

