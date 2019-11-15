Fijians and Chinese nationals urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to and from China

As the world continues to face the growing threat of the Coronavirus, Fiji is fast putting in measures to ensure the flu does not enter the country.

With 17 dead and over 500 people infected, the disease, which started in China has now reached parts of South East Asia, the USA, and Russia.

Chinese Embassy Political Division Director Jiabing Li says Fiji has 13 students studying in the Wuhan province, all of whom have been declared safe for the time being.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now the Fijian community and the students and also the staff from the RFMF their conditions is very good. And no disease from our Fijian delegation or students over there”.

The flu which has been likened to SARS has already forced the hand of the Chinese government, which has seen Wuhan halting all outbound flights and trains.

Fijians and Chinese nationals have also been urged to refrain from undertaking unnecessary travel to and from China.

“According to a notice from the city of Wuhan they also caution the people not to travel outside and i believe people have taken good consideration about their travel management. The outgoing flights and trains are suspended”.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan says there might be some temporary travel restrictions imposed soon to contain the spread of the virus.

“So, possibly we might be able to introduce mask and travel declaration at their boarders like we prepared for the measles when it was”.

The Fiji Embassy in Beijing continues to ensure that all Fijians in China are well informed of the situation adding that contingency measures have also been mapped out by the Embassy if the need for evacuation arises.