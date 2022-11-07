Fijian technicians to be trained

Fijian technician for Foot limbs

Jaipur Foot Technology has offered to train more Fijian technicians and has suggested that Fiji become a regional hub for Jaipur Foot limbs.

Executive President, of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Satish Mehta, says the artificial limbs are best suited to the needs of the amputees in Fiji.

Mehta says they intend to clear all the backlogs and will not leave anyone behind.

“Your team here will be doing some repair and maintenance work and handling any new cases that may arise. You have a trained team and a couple of very good technicians. The high commission has agreed to send your technicians to India so that they can brush up on their skills.”

Mehta says they are also looking at ways to make the artificial limbs accessible to those who need them.

An 11-member team from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti in Jaipur, India, is providing free artificial limbs to around 636 Fijians.

These foot camps will be held in Suva, Nadi, and Labasa until the 20th of next month.