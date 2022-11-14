Fijian practitioners encouraged to give to their country

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is encouraging Fijian practitioners overseas to consider returning to the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs to tap into the huge level of professionalism, talent, and skill set that many physicians have actually acquired.

Speaking at the Fiji Oral Health and Workers Association’s annual awards, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that many Fijians who left Fiji have excelled in their respective fields.

The Minister says they have been discussing collaborating and synergizing all the skill sets that have been developed to ensure that they are able to contribute back to the country of their birth.

“That’s the only way that we will be able to ensure that not only our citizens get the services but we ourselves can actually become a hub providing medical services because you know that Fiji is really miles ahead of many other countries within the Pacific.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this way they will be able to lift the health standards and various other professional standards in the country.