Fiji to get access to AstraZeneca vaccines

Fiji has been offered access to AstraZeneca vaccines for the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong has today confirmed to FBC News that through the COVAX initiative, Fiji will be taking delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines for the first round of vaccination.

He adds that the vaccine batches will come in small amounts and front line workers will receive the jabs first.

“We are getting access to AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX Initiative and Fiji like other developing countries around the world are beginning to get their initial batch that will cover at least 15% of the population”

He also confirms that the military will be helping in the vaccination programme.

Commander RFMF, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, was briefed on Tuesday in case the Ministry of Health require military assistance.

They are likely to help with transportation, data entry and other logistics during the national vaccination programme.