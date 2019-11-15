Fiji recruits overseas nephrologist to head dialysis centre

Heath Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed that the Ministry has recruited an overseas nephrologist to lead the operational component of the Dialysis Centres in Fiji.

Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka questioned the Health Minister as to when the proposed Nadera Dialysis Centre will be in operation.

“The honorable Minister had promised this house that Nadera will be up and running by July 2019 bringing the cost down from $250 to $75. Now that it is February 2020 can he be more definitive on the dates Nadera will be operational and the cost.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete stressed that the Health Ministry has lost a senior nephrologist in the country and are awaiting the newly recruited nephrologist to arrive in Fiji in the next six weeks.

“That person will lead the all the operational component of it which includes making sure that we manage dialysis patients and we’ve also got somebody locally who is being trained overseas.”

The Health Minister says Nephrology is a very specialized area and it requires a good leader.

He says once the centres are up and running, patients will only pay $75 and government will take care of the other $75 for sessions.