New COVID-19 quarantine case

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 21, 2020 12:42 pm

Fiji has recorded a new COVID-19 border quarantine case.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed the patient arrived in the country through a repatriation flight.

The man was among the 10 Fijians who arrived from India earlier this month.

Dr Waqainabete has assured the new case doesn’t pose any threat to Fijians.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is expected to give a statement at 2 pm.

