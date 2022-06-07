Fiji records 41 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry says seven of these cases were recorded on Friday, 10 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday, and 13 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 41 cases recorded, 17 were recorded in the Central Division, 21 were recorded in the Western Division and three were recorded in the Northern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the national seven-day rolling average of cases as of last Thursday was 14 daily cases.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.