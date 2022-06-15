Fiji receives further medical assistance

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The US Agency for International Development and the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund continue to assist Fiji in its COVID-19 recovery.

UNICEF and USAID donated over $800,000 worth of cold storage equipment and other health necessities today to boost Fiji’s health care services.

US Embassy Suva Deputy Chief of Mission, Rebecca Owen says the US stands ready to provide help in various areas of our health sector.

“The United States is committed to our partnership with you, and on behalf of the American people, I am happy to hand over items to the Ministry of Health to ensure the continued delivery of critical care to those who need those most.”

The project aims to assist the greater Pacific region during and after the pandemic.

Today, the Health Ministry received cold chain equipment to store COVID vaccines as well as other personal protective equipment for health workers.

Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says proper equipment is required for efficient services and to aid health workers.

“As we know, this also puts pressure on the health system since the more health workers test positive for COVID-19, the fewer essential care services are available for patients.”

This health equipment will benefit more than 600,000 Fijians in the country, including 3,000 healthcare workers. The equipment includes items such as vaccine refrigerators, GeneXpert machines, tents, temperature loggers and swabs as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, and aprons.