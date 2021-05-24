Fiji receives $5.6m grant to boost provision of oxygen

The Health centres in remote islands such as the Lau group face challenges with providing oxygen to patients due to shipping issues.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabate says this will soon be addressed with the assistance of the New Zealand High Commission through Cure Kids.

Doctor Waqainabete says having oxygen concentrators in health centres across the country is an immediate need to help COVID patients with respiratory illness.

The Cure Kids has stepped forward to provide the necessary equipment.

“At CWM alone, it cost nearly a quarter of a million dollars a year just to be able to buy oxygen and cylinders so that we can use it at CWM alone.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says they are providing a $5.6m grant to assist Fiji meet its oxygen needs for medical purposes.

“This latest investment in Cure Kids enables a rapid scale-up of oxygen capability, with an opportunity to deliver long-term benefits for Fiji’s health system through emphasis on human resources, capacity building, and quality care.”

The grant will assist in hiring new staff, training of staff and procuring equipment to save lives of COVID-19 patients who need oxygen.