Fiji prepared to deal with coronavirus

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqanaibete says they have preventative measures in place to deal with COVID-19 should Fiji have a case.

Dr. Waqanaibete says previous disease outbreaks has enabled their medical teams to be prepared.

“We have an isolation facility, small unit within Nadi and also Nausori airport, we also have isolation units in Health facilities all around the country. And also we are looking at you know bigger isolation facilities for per divisions.”

The Health Minister says they have already designated what facilities and where will be earmarked for divisional isolation centres.

“You know the West for Nadi, for Central we’re looking at Navua and also a building that’s detached from the Labasa Hospital for the Northern division. We’ve also had trainings done for the infection control nurses.”

Meanwhile, four countries are now on Fiji’s banned travel list, which are China, Iran, Italy and two cities in South Korea.

Globally, there have been more than 80 000 coronavirus cases in more than 50 countries.

More than 2 800 people have reportedly died from COVID-19, the majority of whom are from China.