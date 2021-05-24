Fiji meets WHO standards for doctors

The Health Ministry has clarified that there is no shortage of doctors.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says Fiji’s doctor-to-population ratio is 1 to 1,000, which meets the World Health Organization standards.

The ministry recruited more than 100 interns at the beginning of the year and Dr Waqainabete says that apart from doctors, there are more medical officials.

“Now we have more than 1,000 doctors in the service, notwithstanding the fact that there are also plenty of doctors in general practice. We also have some private hospitals, you know.”

He adds that training and an increase in salary has led to a reduction in the attrition rate.

The minister says the government is committed to providing health services that meet international standards.