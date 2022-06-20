Fiji is living under a constant threat: Dr Waqainabete

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

Fiji is living with the constant threat and devastation of climate change-generated adverse weather events.

These were the sentiments echoed by Minister for Health & Medical Services Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete over the weekend.

The Minister was part of the Fiji Medical Association Conference held at the Suva Civic Centre.

[Source: MOH/Facebook]

Dr. Waqainabete says the threat that climate change poses to health systems across the world is among the greatest.



[Source: MOH/Facebook]

He adds that small island states are directly at the forefront, facing the brunt of climate change where healthcare facilities sustain damage caused by cyclones, landslides, and floods.