Fiji is living under a constant threat: Dr Waqainabete

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]
Fiji is living with the constant threat and devastation of climate change-generated adverse weather events.
These were the sentiments echoed by Minister for Health & Medical Services Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete over the weekend.
The Minister was part of the Fiji Medical Association Conference held at the Suva Civic Centre.
[Source: MOH/Facebook]
Dr. Waqainabete says the threat that climate change poses to health systems across the world is among the greatest.
[Source: MOH/Facebook]
He adds that small island states are directly at the forefront, facing the brunt of climate change where healthcare facilities sustain damage caused by cyclones, landslides, and floods.
