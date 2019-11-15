Fiji highest in the world with Coronary Heart Disease

Fiji has one of the highest levels of Coronary Heart Disease in the world.

The Cardio Department at CWM Hospital in Suva is seeing an increase in patients, particularly the younger generation, being diagnosed with heart disease due to poor lifestyle choices.

Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Bharat Bali says smoking, alcohol, and abnormal cholesterol levels have been some of the major contributing factors.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Fiji, it has been noticed that the age limit is not like the western countries – it’s a younger age population. Mostly risk factors of diabetes, hypertension, and smoking. A young male from the 30s above is at risk or 30s to around 60s – 70s these are a range of patients we see. It also happens in females but more at a later age but males we see at a younger age.”

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Shahin Nusair says the level of heart disease in Fiji is far worse than many other countries.

“In Fiji, the disease is aggressive. We have been seeing far horrible diseases in somebody who is in their late 30s or early 40s. Which can happen in other places but is usually unlikely.”

There is also the problem of people presenting late to the hospital.

The majority of patients suffering from Coronary Heart Disease have been on the hospital waiting list since March to undergo stenting, which is now being conducted locally.