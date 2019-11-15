Home

Fiji has conducted over 10,000 COVID-19 tests

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 6, 2020 10:38 am
The Health Ministry’s Centre for Disease Control has conducted over 10,000 COVID-19 tests. [Source: MOH]

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it’s been more than 170 days since Fiji detected its last community case.

Results of an external assessment from the World Health Organisation, show our CDC is achieving a score of 100% for COVID-19 testing.

The Centre along with 255 laboratories from around the world recently participated in the WHO’s External Quality Assessment Programme to assess the proficiency of laboratories in performing molecular detection.

Earlier this year, the Fiji CDC also scored 100% during a similar assessment for molecular testing of Influenza, Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika virus, Measles and Rubella.

 

 

