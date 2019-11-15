Health
Fiji has adequate mental health services: Health Minister
September 9, 2020 12:30 pm
Fiji now has adequate number of mental health services when compared to the past.
With stress wards at Lautoka, Labasa and the CWM Hospital in Suva, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians don’t need to worry about accessing these services.
Dr Waqainabete says the ministry has a cohort of doctors and nurses who have been trained in this area.
He says there are personnel working in these stress wards who have the capability to address issues surrounding mental health problems.
“So they have that capacity for support in terms of helping to diagnose and providing counselling, in terms of treatment in terms of prescribing medicine that the doctors alone do”
The Health Minister says the ministry has also strengthened their services at the community level.
Today we marked the launch of Mental Health month with our stakeholders and Mental Health professionals. 10th Sept is Suicide Prevention Day. We can all be helpers. Ask somebody today and spread the love #Set-Tiko pic.twitter.com/ATTpyPEgC2
— Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) September 8, 2020