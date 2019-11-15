Fiji Dental Association to appoint new president

A new president for the Fiji Dental Association is expected to be appointed at the Association’s Annual Conference scheduled for the end of this month.

This was confirmed by current president Vikash Singh.

Singh had been appointed president in 2010 and has served a period of 10 years consecutively.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says he is grateful for the 10 years of leadership which saw a lot of changes in the dental industry in the country.

“There’s a lot of changes I’ve seen when we started off at a time when the new act was enacted was put in place which required a lot of changes to the way practitioners, practiced in Fiji”

He says the new Medical and Dental Practitioners Act has ensured all dental practitioners had proper requirements to provide dentistry services in Fiji.

“So every year dentists would have to attend sufficient development courses in order to qualify for a license renewal and that is so that they stay well versed with what are the new developments in their profession”

Singh adds the structures that have already been in place will make it easier for his successor.

The date and venue of the Annual conference is yet to be confirmed.