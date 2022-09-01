Fiji avoids measles scare

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this after confirming that the results for the 10 cases of suspected measles that were announced on July 1st returned negative. [File Photo]

Fiji has a significant number of children under the age of five, who are not vaccinated and are vulnerable to measles infection.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this after confirming that the results for the 10 cases of suspected measles that were announced on July 1st returned negative.

Dr Fong says similar to countries around the world, Fiji’s routine childhood immunization coverage for diseases such as measles has dropped due to the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He says even though there have been no confirmed cases of measles so far this year, immunization for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) is extremely necessary and will continue.

The Permanent Secretary says the ministry will ensure that every child in the six months to five years group receives the MMR vaccine to help prevent future outbreaks.

The Ministry had announced that measles cases were detected in July in the Northern and Central Divisions with a fever and rash and tested positive at the Fiji CDC Laboratory.

The samples from the cases were sent to the World Health Organization Regional Reference Laboratory for measles in Melbourne for additional, in which it was confirmed that none of the cases tested positive for measles.