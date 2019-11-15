Fiji 1 of 4 countries in the Pacific now able to test for COVID-19

Fiji has become 1 of 4 countries in the Pacific that is now able to test for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is this morning commissioning the Centre for Disease Control in Tamavua c, Suva which is able to conduct highly technical tests.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the threat of COVID-19 looms over Fiji and therefore it is vital to have this facility up and running.

The minister adds that they have been preparing for any possible cases of COVID-19 which includes possible quarantine and isolation facilities around Fiji.

All COVID-19 tests were previously conducted in Melbourne, Australia.