Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Fiji 1 of 4 countries in the Pacific now able to test for COVID-19

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 11, 2020 9:38 am
Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete [left] with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Fiji has become 1 of 4 countries in the Pacific that is now able to test for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is this morning commissioning the Centre for Disease Control in Tamavua c, Suva which is able to conduct highly technical tests.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the threat of COVID-19 looms over Fiji and therefore it is vital to have this facility up and running.

Article continues after advertisement

The minister adds that they have been preparing for any possible cases of COVID-19 which includes possible quarantine and isolation facilities around Fiji.

All COVID-19 tests were previously conducted in Melbourne, Australia.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.