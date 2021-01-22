Fight against COVID-19 is not over: Health Minister

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is reminding health care workers that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet.

He is urging health professionals to do their groundwork, re-profile communities and identify the most vulnerable to register them for the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Dr Waqaianbete had earlier highlighted that not all Fijians will get vaccinated at once because the process will be similar to the measles immunization program.

The Minister is stressing that this is the year of vaccinations.

“One of the things I was talking to our staff was we must not drop the ball. It has been tiring and exhausting but the purpose and the focus must be clear.”

The Health Ministry in the last few years has undertaken massive immunization campaign for meningococcal and measles which will be relied on for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.