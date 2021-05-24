Home

Health

FEMAT teams in the West recalled

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 4:45 am
FEMAT support groups deployed to various health centers will be recalled today for a much-needed break.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says substantial reductions in admissions, severe cases needing transfer to Lautoka Hospital, and LTDD deaths from the Ra Medical Area are a well-documented impact of the FEMAT-supported outreach program in Rakiraki.

Dr.Fong says that at the end of the two weeks, the team was able to cover 152 communities. These include 81 villages and 71 settlements.

Article continues after advertisement

The teams have been able to see a total of 1530 patients, of which 132 were suspected of having leptospirosis, 10 were suspected of having typhoid, and 11 cases were retrieved. Of the cases retrieved, two were confirmed to have typhoid, and four were confirmed to have leptospirosis.

The Permanent Secretary confirms that the typhoid fever situation in Rakiraki has also been largely contained, with seven cases from one area, of which there were three deaths.

