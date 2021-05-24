Home

Health

FEMAT Hospital to provide a range of services in Navosa

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 16, 2022 6:05 am
People in the interior of Navosa will benefit from a range of medical services following the setup of the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team.

The FEMAT Hospital will assist the Ministry to tend to cases of Leptospirosis in Navosa.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the FEMAT hospital will also provide other medical services.

“For the next two weeks, their tasks will be to visit hotspots and other villages and identify those who are vulnerable. In some cases, because of the recent floods, some people in Navosa and the interior of Ba have not been able to access the facilities and get their medicines for NCDs and they will be including checks for babies. Also continuing advocacy for vaccination.”

Meanwhile, Dr Waqainabete together with a team from the Ministry of Health departed for Kadavu last night for a four-day tour to visit health facilities and villages on the island.

