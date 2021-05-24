FCS welcomes the move to reset operation

The Fiji Cancer Society has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Health for an operation reset.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete, has announced that his ministry will slowly get its operations back to how they were before COVID-19.

In the past two years, resources have been mostly focused on fighting COVID-19 and other diseases have become second to the pandemic.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says they understand people who are severely affected by the virus need urgent treatment.

The FCS embraces that the situation is improving.

“Slowly they are going to reset, which is good because NCD’s need to be addressed, care for cancer patients needs to be addressed, and all other morbidities need to be addressed.”

Chan says services such as chemotherapy and surgery for cancer patients are still ongoing, but not at the expected momentum.

According to her, over 300 patients registered with them last year and will be receiving the support and assistance they provide.