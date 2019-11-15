Family Support is vital: Narayan

It’s better to be bold and get tested then to be ashamed and dead.

These were the words of a testicular cancer survivor Amitesh Narayan

Narayan says countering the notion that testicular cancer is embarrassing and a taboo continues to be a challenge for the survivors.

“I didn’t turn up to the doctors, I discussed it with a couple of friends and they said it’s just regular it will go away with time. So I was away from the hospital for quite some time until January when the back pain and the lump got me stuck on.”

Narayan believes family support is one thing that has encouraged him to fight the battle.

“One of your family members is fighting cancer I would suggest you be with them and support them. Personally, for me, that was the most stressful moment in my life.”

Doctors believe Testicular Cancer is a sporadic rare form of cancer, but if left untreated, it can kill young men in a year or two.