Family support is critical for patients says cancer survivor

Family support is vital for cancer patients as it gives them the strength to overcome pain and depression.

A breast cancer survivor from Suva says all women should seek medical assistance early should they notice suspicious growths in their breasts.

However, Jaiwati Singh says the stigma associated with breast cancer still exists.

“Whenever we have the survivors meeting a lot of patients who come to attend do not want to get dropped off in the Fiji Cancer Society vehicle as they fear their neighbours will discriminate against them once they get to know them.”

In 2017, Singh discovered that she had stage three aggressive cancer.

The 62-year-old underwent surgery overseas with support from her children and husband.

She has recovered and is now living a normal life.

Singh also tries to create awareness for those who shy away from getting tested.