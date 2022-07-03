Face masks prevent the spread of viruses: Dr Fong

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is conducting tests on numerous people with skin rashes that appear during febrile illnesses.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the disease is caused by a family of viruses called enteroviruses and it commonly affects children, however, adults are also vulnerable.

“It’s always been around but I only mentioned it in the update because it is part of the different diagnosis of monkeypox.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says avoiding crowds, and masking up are important measures to help stop the viruses that spread through respiratory droplets, and through direct contact.

According to the World Health Organization, febrile illnesses are common in children living in tropical countries.

The common causes of these illnesses include dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, typhoid, and influenza A.