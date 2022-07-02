Face masks and screening reintroduced: Dr Fong

[File Photo]

Masking and screening in hospitals and health centres around the country have been reinstated following the increase in COVID-19 cases recently.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says health facilities have been advised to screen patients, staff, and visitors.

Dr Fong adds that this is critical in preventing those vulnerable.

“We are banking on the fact that in the last two years has taught everybody how to escalate measures without the Ministry of Health having to put in place population-wide mandatory public health measures.”

Dr Fong says that patients who are admitted to hospitals are categorized as vulnerable.

The Ministry’s previous COVID update saw 158 new cases recorded in three days this week.