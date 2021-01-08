Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Eye infections a risk after a disaster

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 12, 2021 12:50 pm
General Manager Dr Kitione Rawalai.

A non-government organization, Project Heaven Trust is working around the clock to ensure there is no outbreak of eye diseases such as trachoma during this cyclone season.

General Manager Dr Kitione Rawalai says various eye infections are prevalent after a tropical cyclone due to the environmental condition, inadequate water supply and poor sanitation.

Dr Rawalai says cases emerge weeks after a disaster, so preparations are underway for a team to visit TC Yasa ravaged areas to conduct awareness, visual and hearing screenings.

Article continues after advertisement

He says children and women are more prone to these eye diseases.

“The statistics or the number has sort of levelled off but when we are struck with disaster, pandemics and drought we see there is a rise and after our intervention, it sorts of go down again.”

The Trust is calling on parents to prioritize their children’s welfare and to ensure they thoroughly wash their eyes and face more often to reduce the risk of blindness.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.