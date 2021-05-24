Home

Health

Extensive screening carried out at Serua-Namosi subdivision

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 2:50 am

Extensive contact tracing has been done by the Serua-Namosi Health team following the two cases of measles recorded in the subdivision.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have initiated an immediate response by instituting a thorough investigation of households and social mobilization.

Dr Waqainabete says some children might have missed the measles vaccine.

“We talk about herd immunity for measles. There is a likelihood that some children might have missed the vaccination for measles. The Serua-Namosi subdivision team is providing appropriate advice”.

A plan of action for the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division includes immediate measles vaccination and two drops of Polio for all children aged 6 months to 11 years.

Parents of children around Fiji who have turned one and are yet to receive their MMR vaccine are encouraged to visit their nearest health facility for vaccination, including Year 1 students.

