Expensive travel for medical services no longer a problem

[Photo: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

To pay for expensive travel to seek medical services will be a thing of the past for over 4,000 Fijians as the refurbished Nasau Health Centre in Ra was opened yesterday.

Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reassured Fijians that the government is 100 percent committed to ensuring that every Fijian has equal access to an improved standard of healthcare.

Bainimarama says healthcare professionals serving at the centre do not have to live offsite as four staff quarters have been built for the centre.

He says 19 villages will benefit from the refurbished health centre.

The Prime Minister says the cost of the refurbishment was around $830,000.