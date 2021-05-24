Expect more variants after Omicron: WHO

Health experts are warning that more variants could likely form as the world goes into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization’s Executive Director of Health Emergencies Programme, Doctor Mike Ryan, says this is what life will be like in the near future.

Dr Ryan says this is why it is critical to upholding the initial COVID safety protocols introduced during the wake of the pandemic in late 2019.

“We should have the right to hope that this variant will be the last one we see. But the reality is we can’t expect that to be the last variant we see. “

Although many people are experiencing a milder version of the disease, Dr Ryan says Omicron may still be deadly.

“We can definitely say that an Omicron variant causes, on average, a less severe disease in any human being. But that’s on average. There are hundreds of thousands of people in hospitals as we speak with the Omicron variant, and for them, that’s a very severe disease. “

Omicron was officially recognized in November last year and is now the fifth variant of concern recorded by the World Health Organization.