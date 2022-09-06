Exodus of medical staff continues

[File Photo]

Health leaders in Fiji and around the world are sounding the alarm as health systems face an exodus of exhausted doctors and nurses.

A statement released by the Health Ministry noted concerns have been raised about the ongoing exodus of medical staff.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong stated that many developed countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the USA have reported shortages relating to the exodus of health care workers.

He specified that the key reported cause relates to underlying or imminent burnout.

As such, Dr Fong indicated that many health care workers around the world are moving to what they perceive to be greener pastures with less stressful work conditions.

He adds that many global surveys and studies attest to these global patterns.

The PS highlighted that the surveys and studies also highlight factors that are related to burnout such as work-life balance contribute to the stress that workers feel when dealing with their families.

This, he stated drives healthcare workers out of their workplaces.

Dr Fong also noted that the workforce gap created in these developed countries then provides the opportunity for many of our health care workers to move in search of new experiences.

The ministry stated that it continues to review and employ strategies to improve the working environment of our workforce.

According to the ministry, a survey of nurses in Lautoka and Labasa reported that the vast majority preferred the 12-hour shift because it came with more continuous days off.

Nurses work for two or three days and get three to four days off at a stretch.

This approach is now used by the ministry as there are staff shortages that entail some health workers staying long hours at work however, the recently reintroduced overtime pay and the time off in lieu conditions will help to mitigate this.