EqualMed organization diversifies operation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 7, 2020 12:30 pm
EqualMed a United States non-profit medical suppliers has continuously diversified its operation since its inception in 2013.

The organization has been distributing medical supplies to countries particularly Fiji to help in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Speaking from US, Founder Nivita Sharma says the pandemic’s effect on our health care system is vast due to the limited supply of medical items in Fiji.

Sharma adds this year they’re loading over 10 containers of medical supplies and health equipment to assist patients.

EqualMed representative Selvin Prasad say the assistance over the past seven years has been used by Diabetes Fiji.

“It will not only assist Diabetes Fiji, but they have also sent in some items for urgent needs that will help us prevent the treatment of COVID-19. It has more than 100, 000 worth of supplies that will assist in the prevention of COVID-19”.

The organization yesterday donated over one million dollars’ worth of medical supplies and equipment to boost health services in Fiji.

