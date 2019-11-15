Dr Waqainabete pleased with people’s decision making

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says his Ministry has learned a lot from how people have reacted to the nation-wide measles vaccination.

Dr Waqainabete says from the beginning they wanted people to understand the situation and this has helped many in making an informed decision.

He says the greatest lesson was keeping people well informed.

“What we’ve learned is sharpening up how we tell the story and making sure we have a good narrative to the story so that the nation understands the importance of measles vaccination and what we want to do. And also making sure that we have good communication surrounding.”

The Minister says they aim to have 150,000 to 200,000 more Fijians vaccinated by December 31st.