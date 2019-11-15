Minister clarifies delay of new Ba hospital opening

Health Minister has clarified the continuous delay of the opening of the new Ba hospital under the Public Private Partnership.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is a process and everything needs to be thoroughly followed.

Dr Waqainabete says this partnership is the first of its kind in Fiji and proper planning is vital before operations begin.

“You know we need to make sure when we finally go through the process we need to do it well, discussions are ongoing at an official level and the Permanent Secretary have been involved with the companies that are there, we just want to do things really well”

Under the Public Private Partnership Programme, Health Care Fiji Limited signed an agreement with the government to develop, equip and operate the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

Health Care Fiji Limited is 80 percent owned by the Fiji National Provident Fund and 20 percent owned by Aspen Medical of Australia.