Don’t be a burden, present early says FCS

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 5, 2020 12:45 pm
Those diagnosed with breast cancer will have a very high chance of survival if they present themselves early to hospitals.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Berlinda Chan says the late presentation will only result in patients being a burden to their families and the healthcare system.

Chan says their battle with traditional healers continue as many women continue to be in denial once diagnosed.

“Breast cancer if it’s detected early and if you feel that lump and it’s just growing come to the hospital. Bring yourself to the hospital and get seen because your chances are high. Very good chances of survival. Come and get seen.”

Sixty-nine new breast cancer cases have already been registered for this year and it continues to top the Society’s list.

With October marked as breast cancer awareness month, FCS is calling on Fijians to get screened before it’s too late.

 

