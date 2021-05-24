Do not listen to anti-vaxxers WHO warns

Anti-vaxxers draw conclusions about vaccines from misinformation.

The Ministry of Health is currently dealing with an extreme case of anti-vaxxers engaging in dangerous vaccine-removal procedures.

The World Health Organization’s Director of the Development of Vaccines, Doctor Katherine O’Brien, is pleading with people to listen to qualified health experts when it comes to any medical concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

“In fact, those who oppose the vaccine are a very small fraction of the people who don’t get vaccinated, and usually they’re operating under some misinformation that’s been shared with them.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are concerned with the vaccine-removal scam and will be lodging a formal request for investigation with the police today.