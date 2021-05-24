Discussions on vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

There are discussions about providing COVID vaccines to all children aged 5 to 11.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says it will need to meet certain conditions before administering COVID-19 vaccines to children.

“I cannot give you too many details because the progress is set on certain conditions that we have to meet, but we are making progress on that discussion.”

Dr Fong says they will continue to deploy Moderna and Pfizer as primary doses for children and adults, and booster doses for adults.

The booster dose program began at the end of November last year, and as of February 23, 98,683 individuals have so far received booster doses.

The Permanent Secretary has stressed that vaccination remains the only means by which we can measure immunity and refine public health measures in the face of the ongoing risks of variants and future outbreaks.