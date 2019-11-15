Disaster Awareness week launched

Fijian communities are facing the direct impacts of climate change including high-intensity cyclones.

A week away from Fiji’s cyclone season, Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they will be conducting more awareness on disaster risk reduction to prepare for the next six months.

Seruiratu says teams around Fiji have conducted over 300 training sessions on how to prevent disaster casualties.

“From 2007 to 2019 a total of 64 death were recorded that were cyclone related. Of that, 26 were drowning related incidents”.

In collaboration with the NDMO, the Ministry of Health also launched its campaign to ensure Fijians are aware of diseases which are spread during this season.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says people need to know the health risks.

“Leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrheal diseases is always an issue we face in the Ministry for Health and we are very grateful that we are launching this together with our important stakeholders from other government ministries because we need their support to be able to contain this. We also need their support to be able to fight this in the community”.

The NDMO and the Ministry of Health will be working together to ensure Fijians are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed during natural disasters.